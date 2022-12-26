Lizzo cries her eyes out after surprise Christmas wish by flutist James Galway

Lizzo balled her eyes out when she surprisingly received a sweet Christmas wish from legendary flutist James Galway.

On Thursday, December 23, Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram story that James Galway sent her, in which he can be seen playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" on a flute, in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

According to People, at the end of the video, Galway raised his hands enthusiastically and said, "Merry Christmas Lizzo, from your number one fan."

Lizzo, 34, shared the video, and wrote, "ALL — SIR James Galway wished ME a Merry Christmas," followed by three shocked emojis.

In her second Instagram story, the About Damn Time singer can be seen crying and wiping away tears while saying, "Is that f***ng James? Is that f***ing James Galway?"

Lizzo celebrated a cosy Christmas ahead of the December 31 premiere of her performance special, Lizzo: Live in Concert, on HBO Max.



