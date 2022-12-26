Johnny Depp constantly argued with ‘Jeanne du Barry’ director while filming

File Footage

Johnny Depp shared a strained bond with his French film Jeanne du Barry director Maïwenn as the two had numerous arguments on set.



French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield spilt on talk-show TPMP that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had verbal fights with Maiwenn due to time related issues.

“Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set,” Montield said. “Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 a.m. and no one comes.”

“So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp,” he added. “It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.”

“It’s going very, very badly. They argue constantly,” he revealed at the time when the movie, which is now in its post-production stage, was being filmed.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Depp told The Post that there has been “a lot of interest in Johnny and very warm receptions to different ideas” in Europe.

However, the source claimed that some big-names in Hollywood will “steer clear of him” even after he won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.