Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Kiwis in opening Test

— PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday won the toss and decided to put New Zealand to field first in the opening Test against Kiwis, being played at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

This is New Zealand's first Test in Pakistan in 20 years.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been recalled to the playing XI for a Test match after four years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa in which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.



The wicketkeeper-batter is playing the 50th Test — the first on his home ground. Pacer Mir Hamza has been included in the XI in place of Naseem Shah who has not recovered fully from his injury.

Hamza is playing a Test for the first time since 2018.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel