Grenade explosion in Quetta leaves four wounded

QUETTA: A grenade exploded across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta leaving four people injured, police said Sunday.

One woman and one little girl were also among the injured, all of whom were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in the city after the bomb detonated.

A grenade blast across the Shaheed Ameer Dasti police station at Sabzal Road in Quetta Sunday left four people injured including a woman and a little girl, as per the police.



According to the law enforcers, the bomb disposal squad was called to the site of the blast after reports of another grenade at the site.

The Quetta police added that two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused. The police said they are determining the nature of the blast.

In the past few weeks, Pakistan has dealt with terrorist attacks of various natures including the recently thwarted hostage situation by Pakistan Army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces killed 25 terrorists, arrested two and forced seven to surrender in the Bannu operation.

The situation on the southwestern border has also been challenged with intense hostility by the Afghan border forces who have opened indiscriminate fire towards the civilian population near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan's Chaman city.

The situation calmed down after authorities on both sides agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations earlier this week.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in Pakistan.

In the wake of the Bannu operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation.

The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Friday the military is determined to bring peace to the country and break the terrorist-facilitator nexus.

"Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard-earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs (law enforcement agencies)," the COAS said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan is serious about eradicating terrorism, adding that the security situation in the country is better than it was in 2007.

"Action against extremists is necessary for the safety and security of the people," said Bilawal, adding that peace is indispensable for economic stability in the country.