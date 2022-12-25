Tight security measures taken to counter terror threats on Christmas

Islamabad : Keeping in view of the current wave of terrorism, the security of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has extremely beefed up to counter probable acts of violence during the Christmas days, people responsible for providing a peaceful atmosphere during Christmas, said Saturday.

Police, Rangers, and other peace-providing law enforcing agencies of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would be on high alert after the ongoing wave of terrorism, amid the fear of violent uproar, they added. “Heavy contingents of Police, Rangers, and constabularies would be deployed at Churches during and after worship services in the twin cities,” the security managers said.

The uniformed and plain-clothed forces would be deployed in and around the Churches, bus stands, vegetable markets, public places and main markets of the twin cities, police chiefs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad told The News.

All police leave had already cancelled; extra officials including have been called in to strengthen the area police for patrolling and general checking, they added. Islamabad Capital police has devised a fool proof security plan according to which 1500 police personnel has been deployed to avoid any untoward situation on the eve of Christmas that is being celebrated today Sunday. The personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Pakistan Rangers would also assist the Federal capital police on the occasion.

The Islamabad Capital Police were put on high alert to avoid any untoward situation. It was revealed in a press release that police personnel have been deployed at Churches, markets, and recreational places situated near Christian worship places.

Moreover, special pickets were set up on major avenues of the Federal capital city. The SSP Operations fully affirmed to tackle any sort of situation and to provide peaceful atmosphere to every single criticizes of Federal capital on this historic colourful event.

He viewed that green belts near the Churches were brought completely searched and added that Mobile Eagle, Falcon squads, and police Commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas around the clock. Duties of the security personnel at public places including parks would be made more effective. Security measures would be tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking have been ordered for this special occasion. Reserves Police Force, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would be kept alert to manage any unpleasant situation, the other police sources said.

The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations said that the department has already directed all DPOs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, and Station House Officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas. No one would be allowed to park their vehicles near churches. Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the churches and the incoming visitors would be checked through metal detectors. Best possible security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city, he claimed, he added. The personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad would also ensure the search process of any area.

“Snap-checking should be done besides activating the Eagle Squads to catch the criminals and suspects,” he said. Subordinates were directed to initiate strict action against those found involved in aerial firing and showing stunts on cars and motorcycles. “No negligence will be tolerated during the security duty of capital,” he said. A special drive should also be launched to arrest the hardcore criminals and proclaimed offenders so that peace and law and order could be maintained in the federal capital, he said.

While explaining he reiterated that plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places. It has been also ordered for strict action against the beggars and also conducts effective checking of hotels and inns as well.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari told the media people about the security measure saying that over 3,000 personnel including SSP (Operations), SPs, DPOs, Inspectors, Upper Subordinates and 2,700 constables would be deployed at different sensitive points of the district to ensure law and order to maintain and to counter possible terrorism during the worship services in Churches.

“We are extra conscious to thwart any untoward incident and ready to counter any act of terrorism”, the CPO said adding, the combing of hotels and inns has been started to eliminate radical elements.