Prince Philip didn't listen to Meghan Markle who thought she chatted with him at Christmas dinner

Meghan Markle recalled her first Christmas with the British royal family after her wedding in the Netflix documentary titled "Meghan and Harry."

She said, "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham.Callimg my mom she is like, 'how is it going? And I s said, 'Oh my gosh it is amazing'."

Meghan recalled telling her mom, "It is just like a big family. Like I always wanted.there was just this constant movement and energy and fun. And at dinner I was set next to Harry's grandfather. And I just thought It was so wonderful. And I was likes, 'We chatted and it was great.' 'And I talked about this and this.'

And he (Harry) was like, you had his bad ear he (Prince Philip) couldn't hear anything." Well I thought it went very well."

Meghan Markle also opened up her relationship with her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle.

She said knew about her father not attending the her wedding through the media and suggested that Thomas Markle had been lying to her about not talking to the press.

She said she had heard that her father took money to give photos to the British media.

In the documentary, Prince Harry blamed himself for what happened between Meghan Markle and her father.

He said Meghan would still have her dad if she had not married him.

The third episode also shows Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of Samantha Markle.

Ashleigh Hale, who has a close relationship with Meghan , was not invited to the Duchess' wedding due to her mother.