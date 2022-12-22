Rapper Offset 'trying to keep his 'head up' after Takeoff's death

Rapper Offset 'trying to keep 'head up' after Takeoff's death

Offset opened up on having a hard time keeping a smile on his face while mourning the death of his cousin, Takeoff.



“Expletive not easy[,] fake smiling and expletive [,] tryna keep walking with my head up,” the rapper whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a photo of the late rapper performing.

In response to his tweet, fans offered the Clout rapper, 31, words of encouragement.

The rapper who died recently goes by Takeoff while his real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot and killed at the age of 28.

He was in a bowling alley when his Migos bandmate Quavo was involved in a verbal altercation with another group of other people.

Since the Versace rapper’s death on Nov. 1, Offset has been using social media to help him through his grieving process.

While celebrating his 31st birthday on Dec. 14 with wife Cardi B, Offset tweeted that he was “in a dark place”.

And before that, the father of five also expressed that he was “missing everything” about Takeoff, especially “that smile.”

Earlier this month, police has arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with murder for Takeoff’s death.