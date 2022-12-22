Imran Khan to address PTI supporters to reveal 'next course of action' shortly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will soon address party workers and supporters via video link to share the "next course of action" amid looming uncertainty over a no-confidence vote against Punjab CM Parvez Elahi.
While PTI gears up to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mull ways to denotify Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.
PTI's Focal Person for Economy Hammad Azhar said that the party would hold a "huge" demonstration outside Punjab Governor's House at 5pm to record its protest.
The political situation in the province has remained tense for the last few days ahead of the vote of no-confidence against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.
On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan's ruling unconstitutional and illegal. The latter had defied his directives of summoning a session on Wednesday at 4pm for a vote of confidence pertaining to CM Elahi.
Sibtain Khan, instead, termed the order against the Constitution and adjourned an ongoing session till Friday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
