Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Pakistani film Joyland has found itself shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards in a first-ever move.

The movie that has been directed by Saim Sadiq will officially been selected in the Oscar's International Feature Film category.

Even British actor Riz Ahmed gushed over the news by sharing a screenshot from his personal Instagram account.

For those unversed, the film stars Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed.