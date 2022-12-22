Shah Rukh Khan remains unfazed amid 'Pathaan' controversy

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm persona and calm temperament; despite the uproar over the star's upcoming film Pathaan, the King of Bollywood, remains unaffected.

Recently, the IIFA winner's upcoming film Pathaan's recent song Besharam Rang has ruffled the feather of many extremists in the country.

As per DNA India, a seer in Ayodhya has threatened to burn the superstar alive. Paramhans Acharya said that the saffron color had been insulted in the Besharam Rang song.

"People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer said.

Not only that, but the seer stepped forward also to threaten the cinema owners to set their theatres on fire if Pathaan featured.

Paramhans Acharya also urged people to boycott the Siddhant Anand directorial. Previously, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raju Das, had also protested against the film.

On top, the Mumbai Police has received a written complaint seeking registration of an FIR in connection with Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

A complaint was filed on Saturday against the producer, director, and lead actors of the film for deliberately using saffron color to hurt people's religious sentiments and the Hindu religion, an official of Sakinaka police station said.

However, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shut-up call to the critics and violent extremists at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

"I'm really proud of everyone standing in solidarity with me. The support proves that no matter what the world throws at us, we will always remain positive and alive.







