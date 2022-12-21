Anna Kendrick elaborates on the ‘cathartic experience’ while filming Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick recently explained how her new movie Alice, Darling had helped her go through a tough year.



During latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she had a “cathartic experience” while performing her character in the movie, which deals with “psychological and emotional abuse”.

“The movie was so personal, there was a point where I was like ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is too soon to be doing this role,” said the 37-year-old.

While discussing about the movie, the Stowaway actress mentioned that “the power of friendship in the way that you can get through things if you have the right people in your corner”.

“I know that’s how I got out and how I started my recovery,” added Kendrick.

The Mike And Dave actress told magazine, “When I first read the script, I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional and psychological abuse.”

“It felt really distinct in that I had, frankly, seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really look like what was happening to me,” explained Kendrick.

The actress believed that these movies would “help her normalise and minimise what was happening to her”.

“I thought, ‘Well if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Alice, Darling is slated to release on January 20, 2023.