OJ Simpson says he is nowhere 'close' to be Khloe Kardashian father

OJ Simpson slams conjecture that he is Khloe Kardashian's father.
The 75-year-old says that the Good American founder is not even close to being his daughter after hearsay suggests otherwise.
Speaking on the “Full Send” podcast, OJ admitted that he was never attracted to Khloe's mother Kris Jenner.
“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” he said. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”
“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”
OJ has been a family friend of Kris Jenner and her lawyer ex-husband Robert Kardashian. In 1994, he was accused od murdering his wife, a case that was defended by Robert himself.
Cardi B shares her desire to have a big family with husband Offset.
On May 19 of this year, the couple welcomed their first child
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was unaware that Meghan and Harry were part of Netflix's new docuseries
On Monday, Jeff told followers he was feeling lonely after splitting
failed to convince their critics and fans with their shows and stories
King Charles III, Prince William - who believe in forgiving - would never go against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle