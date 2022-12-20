James Cameron offend fans amid 'Avatar 2' screening: Check video

James Cameron is replying to fire with fire; as some fans booed the critically acclaimed for not signing an autograph, he filliped the bird at them.
According to TMZ, the Oscar-winner was attending a screening of his much-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, in Los Angeles Saturday, as he didn't stop to autograph fans at the WGA building.
The 68-year-old moved away from the crowd asking for his autograph, which caused the group to start shouting choice words.
"**** 'Avatar,'" one person sneered as the filmmaker was escorted into a black car.
As the yelling continued, the Titanic director rolled down his tinted window slightly and revealed his middle finger.
The action divided the fans, with some calling him a "jerk" and "annoying." While others dubbed him "a legend" and defended him, saying the people booing him weren't real fans.
"They were fake fans ready to resell autographed stuff 100%. The embarrassing way they reacted to his refusal proves that. Jim was right for ignoring them let's be serious," one person wrote on Twitter.
Another chimed in, "How in the hell was he wrong here? He has full rights to not give autographs. Yet who are these so called entitled fans who think it's ok to Boo him if he doesn't give an autograph ? Are they really his fan then ? Or are they going to sell his autograph and are just angry on him."
While other commenters called him out for his gesture, "Honestly, everytime I see something about James Cameron online is either something about him being a narcissist or a bad person in general still, people defend his actions because he makes great movies," one Twitter user wrote.
