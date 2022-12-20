Adele wishes birthday to boyfriend at Vegas concert: ‘love him more than life itself’

Adele serenaded to her beau Rich Paul on his 41st birthday onstage during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency over the weekend, via Hollywood Life.

Dressed in a black off the shoulder gown for the event, the Water Under the Bridge songstress briefly paused the show to give tribute to her boyfriend.

“Quickly, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today,” she said in clips that surfaced via Twitter following the sports agent’s December 16 birthday. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!”

The crowded joined the Grammy winner as they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Rich, who was sat next to his daughter Reonna.

According to People, though the couple first met at a party a few years ago, they began dating a bit later and took their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

In addition to going Instagram official back in September 2021 and making appearances together at various NBA games, Adele has talked about Paul in a handful of interviews. Following the announcement, Adele spoke to Vogue in October that year where she revealed her new beau made her feel as ease.

“Rich just incredibly arrived,” she said about her boyfriend. “I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild.”

The two sparked engagement rumours after Adele was spotted wearing Lorraine Schwartz pear-shaped diamond on her left hand as she attended the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. However, the neither of the two commented on the matter, via Us Magazine.

However, in November, 2021, a source told Hollywood Life that this relationship feels different to the singer. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” the source said.