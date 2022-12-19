BTS gets highest votes as 'artist of the year' in Gallup Korea poll results 

Gallup Korea revealed that BTS has bagged the title of the best artist of the year for the 5th consecutive year.
The analytics and advisory platform for Korea conducted the surveys to achieve the results for the most influential artists and songs of 2022.
Since 2007 Gallup Korea has been taking surveys and published the results of 'The Most Influential Individuals' in each sector at the end of every year.
This year, 5302 Koreans who are over 13 were asked to choose their favorite celebrities, such as TV personalities, comedians, actors, and singers. The polls took place in three separate periods starting in July.
The popular South Korean band BTS was once again chosen as the number 1 artist who shined in the year 2022 voted by Koreans under the age of 30.
This has marked the 5th time of BTS being chosen as the best artist of the year. For the song of the year, Koreans in their 10s and 20s chose BTS's Dynamite.
King Harald has suffered health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021, respiratory problems and was...
Kate Winslet reacts to smashing Tom Cruise on-set record for holding breath underwater for the longest time
Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
'The Archies' will mark as the acting debut of both Suhana and Khushi
Prince Harry’s former ladylove Cressida Bonas recently opened up on her struggles with IVF
Pete Davidson's rep insisted that the pair have just been 'great friends'