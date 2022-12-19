BTS gets highest votes as 'artist of the year' in Gallup Korea poll results

Gallup Korea revealed that BTS has bagged the title of the best artist of the year for the 5th consecutive year.

The analytics and advisory platform for Korea conducted the surveys to achieve the results for the most influential artists and songs of 2022.



Since 2007 Gallup Korea has been taking surveys and published the results of 'The Most Influential Individuals' in each sector at the end of every year.

This year, 5302 Koreans who are over 13 were asked to choose their favorite celebrities, such as TV personalities, comedians, actors, and singers. The polls took place in three separate periods starting in July.

The popular South Korean band BTS was once again chosen as the number 1 artist who shined in the year 2022 voted by Koreans under the age of 30.

This has marked the 5th time of BTS being chosen as the best artist of the year. For the song of the year, Koreans in their 10s and 20s chose BTS's Dynamite.