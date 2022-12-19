King Charles can't be trapped by Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly want to address issues with the royal family, have been warned that the palace won't respond until the Duke admits his mistakes.

Royal expert Katie Nichols has shared her thoughts on Harry's new demand to royal family, saying any reconciliation between the warring parties can only come about if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also admit they have made mistakes.

Harry and Meghan have been warned that the Firm won't pay any heed on their demands until the Duke "admits his fault" in the ongoing disputes.

Nichols said until then the Palace is likely to maintain a "dignified silence" for now in public.

“What needs to happen is an admission that there have been faults on both sides and once there has been that admission, that may pave the way for a reconciliation," the author of the New Royals told OK! Magazine.

She added: "But Charles knows that a monarchy divided is not a monarchy the world wants to see.”

King Charles' younger son and his daughter-in-law made some new claims against Prince William and the palace in their Netflix docuseries aired last week.

It is now being reported that the Sussexes want a face-to-face meeting with members of the Firm to talk through their grievances. Meghan and Harry want the Royal Family to acknowledge the pain and hurt they put the couple through.

Harry and Meghan's new demands come after Lady Susan Hussey met with black charity boss Ngozi Fulani for 'reconciliation' talks at Buckingham Palace this week.

Nichols, however, believes this is the right way for the Firm to proceed, if it wants to stop the issue from gaining more traction, saying: "Harry knows full well William isn’t going to retaliate."

She continued: "I think the Palace’s stance of never complain, never explain in this instance is absolutely the right strategy because if they comment they will only fuel the narrative and allow the story more oxygen to run. I think by saying nothing it’s a dignified silence."