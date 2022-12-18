Ron Howard makes THIS condition to return to film acting

Happy Days star Ron Howard revealed he would return to the screen if his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard were the director.

During an interview with Variety, the Oscar winner said,“It would probably be Bryce,” adding, “it would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, ‘Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,’ or ‘You have to.’ Either of those would probably get me in the makeup chair and in front of the camera.”

However, the 68-year-old also revealed that her daughter might not cast him based on nepotism due to her strict professionalism and helmed shows, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“She’s very astute and meticulous,” he said. “So unless I’m right for something, absolutely right, it ain’t happening.”