Netflix 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega reveals the iconic dance was originally a 'flash mob'

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega made her debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and divulged some new details of the iconic dance routine.

The actress, 20, revealed that she turned down working with a choreographer and instead crafted the Netflix show's now-viral dance all by herself — in just two days.

The routine, which appears in the series' fourth episode, features the titular character flashing her quintessential dead-eyed stare as she shuffles, spins, and waves her hands from side to side to the Cramps' 1981 hit Goo Goo Muck, details Entertainment Weekly.

“Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there's no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,” the actress said. “The director, Tim Burton, and I talked about it a little bit, and he said, ‘Yeah, let's not do a circle. Let's have it be her own thing.’”

“A week before we shot the dance, he chose the [1981] song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. And The Cramps is one of my favourite bands ever, so I was super excited, super pumped.”

Ortega revealed that he had once mentioned to Burton that she wanted to choreograph the routine herself.

“[Burton] came to my trailer about two days before we shot it and said, 'Hey Jenna, so I know you said you wanted to choreograph this yourself. He was like, ‘I know you got it, you've been working on it, I'm not even worried about it. I trust you.’ And I said, 'Oh, yeah. You know, it's all so good.’”

She then admitted that the only problem she had was that she “had not gone over it at all.”

“I was doing cello that week, fencing that week. I just didn't have time… Oh my God, I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool.”

So then Ortega hunkered down and watched “just anything I could get my hands on" that would provide inspiration for the sequence.

“I’m not a dancer. I don't do any of that. I have no experience in that field,” she said. “I didn't sleep for two days. I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Denis Lavant in Beau Travail. I found archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s. Lene Lovich. Nina Hagen. And then, on the day, I thought, 'All right, let's see what happens.’”

Still, Ortega had "certain things" in mind that she wanted to incorporate into the dance, including a sweet throwback to one of her predecessors. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does” she recalled. “Of course they cut out of camera when I did do it, but it's there! I know it is!”