Prince Andrew Ski Chalet sold for whopping £19million to Brits

Prince Andrew has gotten rid of his Ski Chalet, as per reports.
The property, that was up on the market since 2020, got a delay in sale after Andrew's sexual assault scandal with Virginia Giuffre.
The chalet has now been sold for £19million to a British family after a "£1.6million debt".
The chalet consists of seven bedrooms and is jointly owned by the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
A spokeswoman for Andrew told the Telegraph last night: "The sale of the Duke and Duchess of York's Swiss chalet has now gone through."
