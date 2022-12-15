Katie Price announces surgery in 'next few days'

Katie Price has updated her fans about her other feet surgery after spending the weekend with her children at a ski resort.

The former model broke bones in both of her feet after falling from a 25-foot wall during a sunshine break in Turkey more than two years ago.

Despite having an eight-hour operation following the accident in August 2020, Price, 44, has been left in 'constant pain' - with the injury hampering her weekend away.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: 'Loved skiing with the children this weekend. Although I looked the part my skiing wasn’t great with my feet but my feet operation is next few days and hopefully I’ll be able to do more sports.'

Mother-of-five Price accompanied the post with a photo of herself alongside nine-year old son Jett - the eldest of her two children with third husband Kieran Hayler.

Addressing the accident in February 2021, Price admitted she was in constant pain and 'waddled like a duck' when trying to walk, with 20 minutes a day being her limit.

She told The Sun: 'I will never be the same... I've got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot — I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid.