Time Magazine reveals top 5 list of best K-pop songs, albums of 2022

Time Magazine announced the list of the best five K-pop songs and albums of 2022 on Wednesday.

The American news outlet listed the top 5 best songs and albums based on their lyrics, sound, and charts rank worldwide.

The magazine stated, "The best K-pop songs and albums of 2022 surprised us with their sound, their lyrics, and the feelings they evoke. With undeniable replay value, they are likely to stay on playlists long after this December."

BTS’ RM Indigo and Taeyeon INVU are included in the outlet list of the best K-pop albums of 2022.

Best top 5 K-pop Songs 2022:

B.I and Soulja Boy (ft. DeVita) - "BTBT"

Billlie - "GingaMingaYo"

TREASURE - "HELLO"

NewJeans - "Hype Boy"

IVE - "Love Dive"

Best top 5 K-pop Albums 2022: