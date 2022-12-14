Kaifi Khalil sings ‘Kahani Suno’ for Ahsan Khan

Kaifi Khalil leave Ahsan Khan awestruck with his voice

Kaifi Khalil is a rising sensation in Pakistani music industry. He has won hearts over a small course of time and he continues to mesmerize people with the magic his voice has. Recently, veteran actor and host Ahsan Khan was seen listening and enjoying the music by him.





Ahsan took to his Instagram and shared a clip of him sitting alongside Kaifi as he sings a few lines from his popular song Kahani Suno 2.0. Ahsan is seen feeling the lyrics and truly enjoying the way Kaifi sings. As he finishes singing, Ahsan is in awe of how beautiful Kaifi sounds and appreciates him with a round of applause.

Kaifi’s song is going super viral these days. He has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sung Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14.