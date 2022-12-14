Jennifer Aniston throws 'old-school, fun party' for celebrity pals

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston hosted a fun filled but old-school bash for her celebrity pals including her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.



The Morning Show actor hosted the secret party at her lavish $21 million Bel Air estate over the weekend ahead of the festive season.

The guest list also included Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, David Spade, Tobey Maguire, Mark Duplass.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and IAC chairperson Barry Diller also attended the party along with John Hamm and his new flame Anna Osceola.

A source spilt to Page Six that the “joke of the night” was that all the guests in the bash referred to themselves as the “old guard of Hollywood.”

Even though Aniston did not ask her friends to not use their cellphones during the party, the guests “didn’t pull them out” and only focused on enjoying the night.

The insider described the get-together as an “old-school, fun party” filled with “non-thirsty” VIPs.