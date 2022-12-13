BTS eldest member Jin starts military service in South Korea

BTS eldest member Jin began his mandatory military duty in South Korea amid tight security on Tuesday.



The 30-year-old singer will spend 18 months at a frontline boot camp at Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province which is close to the border with North Korea.



Even though HYBE has requested the ARMYs to refrain from visiting of training center on the day of his enlistment, the hundreds of media personnel and star fans gathered at an intersection in front of the boot camp's gate to catch a glimpse of the star.

Early on Tuesday, Jin wrote on Weverse that "Now it's time for a curtain call.

On December 12, a day ahead of military enlistment, Jin also shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training.

In October, the K-pop band surprised ARMYs by announcing that they would take a break from performing, and carry out their military duties.

BTS is a worldwide famous South Korean band since debuting in 2013, and generated billions of dollars for the South Korean economy by building a global legion of fans known as ARMYs.