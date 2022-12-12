Malaika Arora poses with Post Malone at his Mumbai concert: See pics

Malaika Arora attended Post Malone's concert in Mumbai with Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ahan Shetty

Malaika Arora laugh and giggle with rapper/singer Post Malone at his Mumbai gig.

She attended the concert with Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty, Daanish Gandhi and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday.

Arora dropped two pictures with Malone. The two could be seen laughing while posing for the camera. The actress wore a black tank top along with a pair of black jeans. She kept her hair open. Whereas Post donned down a green shirt and also held a red paper cup in his hand.

The caption on the post read: “You were awesome @postmalone!! Ur music is #feedingindiaconcet.”

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently hosting a show of her own by the name Moving In with Malaika. The first episode of the show aired last Monday on Disnay+Hotstar with Farah Khan as the first guest.



The upcoming episode of the show will feature Karan Johar and actor/dancer Nora Fatehi. The show airs from Monday to Thursday at 8 pm. This show has marked Malaika Arora’s OTT debut and features all her close friends and family, reports HindustanTimes.