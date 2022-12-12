PM Shehbaz fires fresh broadsides at Imran after Daily Mail apology

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is holding the presser along with other cabinet members. — Screengrab

Firing fresh broadside at the PTI-led past government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the former rulers tried to malign Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, his family and his party by levelling baseless allegations.



Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other cabinet members, the premier said that Imran Khan’s government had tried to defame his leader Nawaz Sharif, him and his party inside and outside the country.

PM Shehbaz said it was a "heartless" approach by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his "minions" when they got involved with Daily Mail.

"They thought that if this damaged Pakistan's reputation, it won't matter. They wanted to embarrass the Sharif family no matter what," he added.

The premier said from 2008-2018, the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) provided 600 million pounds to Pakistan for flood affectees — and most of that amount was given to Punjab.

"That fund was spent in a transparent manner. They aimed at proving that Shehbaz's children laundered millions of rupees abroad. This is a part of the article."

In the same article, it is written that Shahzad Akbar — ex-PM Khan's aide on accountability — had arranged tours for Daily Mail journalist David Rose, where he showed them the condition of convicts residing in jails, PM Shehbaz said.

He added when the article was published in 2019, the PTI's minister was upbeat about the publication of the article and started levelling baseless allegations against the Sharif family.

"And despite it being a Sunday, the DFIT issued a clarification that nothing of the sort happened. It is in my knowledge that DFIT's clarification was delayed by six hours on Imran's directions. They wanted to slander me first."

While talking about the infamous Panama Papers, PM Shehbaz said the case was lodged against Nawaz Sharif but he was handed down punishment in iqama, the prime minister added. The prime minister claimed that the PML-N supremo’s name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers case hence the iqama issue was taken into the case.

Refereeing to former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's statement in which he had said a senior intelligence officer met him over verdicts he had issued, PM Shehbaz said that the truth always prevails.

“Imran Niazi and his aides provided thousands of documents to the UK’s National Crime Agency but after the two years of investigations acquitted him in the case.”