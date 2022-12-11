Sharifs originator of corruption, fraud: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday reacted to ex-premier Mian Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of party chairman Imran Khan and said the British journalist had already divulged all the facts regarding ‘Daily Mail’ case.

He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over his failure to provide money trail of properties worth billions and not for being unable to receive salary from his son.

“The Sharif family is undoubtedly the originator of corruption and fraud in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif and his followers looted the country with both hands and escaped by lying to the courts,” he added.

The PTI leader pointed out that no court proceedings were held on Shahzad Akbar’s case against Shehbaz Sharif, while the FIA was managed to ‘quash’ cases worth Rs24 billion against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons.

He continued that a ‘tamasha’ was openly conducted with regard to accountability process in Nawaz Sharif’s cases, adding that he [Nawaz] was able to get out of his cases as a result of a formal political deal.

“If the Sharif family thinks that they are innocent, then let their cases be run on merit: do not change the laws, do not influence the judicial process. The PMLN has introduced the practice of using accountability process against political opponents. It initiated all illegal and inhuman actions in Pakistan,” he alleged.

Fawad said that the PMLN used all unethical and illegal tactics against Benazir Bhutto, but unfortunately, Benazir Bhutto’s heirs are now standing in the line of those who resorted to her character assassination.

The PTI, he emphasised, did not believe in the ideology of using accountability process against political opponents. He added that Nawaz Sharif should come to Pakistan and face his cases on merit and that let the accountability process be completed.

“Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified for not taking salary from his son, but for non-provision of money trail of properties worth billions. Nawaz Sharif cannot answer money trail of expensive apartments in London till date and his brother’s imported government has ruined the country’s economy,” Fawad added.

The ‘imported government’, he charged, had turned the tide of economy growing at 6 per cent in 8 months while the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had repeatedly handed over power to the PTI for public service.

“The Billion Tree project has also been appreciated internationally and it is one of the major achievements of the PTI. This nation will hold accountable those who violate the law of the country and make the lives of people miserable,” he added.

Meanwhile, another PTI Senior Vice President Dr Shireen Mazari urged through her Twitter account raising voice against alleged gross human rights violations in Pakistan. She tweeted, “The President, as Head of State & Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, you have the freedom to at least speak & critique the gross HR violations in Pak without being subjected to custodial torture, or being ‘disappeared’, or arrested/ rearrested thru multiple FIRs etc. We look to you today on International Human Rights Day to move beyond banalities because you may be the only one left who can speak without fear of State unleashing its power against you!”

About Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said, “He cannot do anything for Pak so taking credit for something that was done by the PTI. Pathetic and desperate too! Cabal of crooks just robbing the country once again.”