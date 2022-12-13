Kate Middleton looks radiant in latest photos amid fourth pregnancy rumours

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton on Sunday shared her latest stunning photos putting hands on her belly amid rumours she is pregnant with fourth baby.



Kate Middleton turned to Twitter and Instagram handles, and shared the behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

She posted the adorable pictures with caption “#TogetherAtChristmas.”

The Princess looks radiant wearing a sparkling red dress in the photos.

Prince William’s sweetheart received praises from the fans shortly after she posted the photos.

One fan commented on Instagram, “The future of our Monarchy! A class above, gracious and stunning! The late queen was and would be so proud of her and William.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Wales’ at Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, Kensington Palace has confirmed.