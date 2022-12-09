Olivia Wilde 'still upset' after heartbreaking split with ex-beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is spending time with her friends in hopes that it will help her to move on from her heartbreaking split with ex-beau Harry Styles.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, who is currently enjoying her tropical vacation with her gal pals, “is still very upset about the breakup.”

“Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that Wilde is not looking to date again just yet.

The actor-director has been “leaning on friends” after the split, the source revealed before saying that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” at the moment.

This comes after an insider told Heat Magazine that Styles tried to end his relationship with Wilde "multiple times" but each time he tried to leave, the director used to beg him to stay.