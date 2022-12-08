Christian Bale, Edgar Allan Poe solve murders in Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming Christian Bale starring movie The Pale Blue Eye is out now with a fast release date.
For those unversed, the murder mystery movie is all set to stream on January 6, 2023.
The Scott Cooper-directed movie is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.
The Pale Blue Eye plot follows a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point.
In the upcoming movie, Christian plays the role of veteran investigator Augustus Landor who enlists Edgar Allan Poe(Harry Melling) to solve the murder case.
The other cast members of the movie includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tahan, Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Gideon Glick, Simon McBurney, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall and Hadley Robinson, in addition to Bale and Melling.
Jennifer Lawrence starred as the lead Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' which was released in 2012.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to release their Netflix series
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend says she is disappointed at the couple's doing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are airing their dirty laundry after Queen death
Lawrence, with her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their son Cy in February 2022.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘every high profile woman faces abuse’