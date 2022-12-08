Christian Bale, Edgar Allan Poe solve murders in Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming Christian Bale starring movie The Pale Blue Eye is out now with a fast release date.

For those unversed, the murder mystery movie is all set to stream on January 6, 2023.

The Scott Cooper-directed movie is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The Pale Blue Eye plot follows a series of murders that took place at the United States Military Academy, West Point.

In the upcoming movie, Christian plays the role of veteran investigator Augustus Landor who enlists Edgar Allan Poe(Harry Melling) to solve the murder case.

The other cast members of the movie includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Charlie Tahan, Harry Lawtey, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Gideon Glick, Simon McBurney, Fred Hechinger, Robert Duvall and Hadley Robinson, in addition to Bale and Melling.

Check out the trailer:

File footage



