Kim Kardashian ripped for cancelling THR event: ‘She’s never done something more important’

Seth Rogen blasted Kim Kardashian for not attending the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast.

During his speech at the awards ceremony, the comedian questioned why the reality TV star cancelled the event saying she has “never done something more important than this.”

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” Pam and Tommy star said as he got on stage to present Charlize Theron with an award as per Page Six.

Kim, who was suppose to be the presenter at the awards show, missed the event due to a date mix up, according to a source close to the Skims founder.

“I’ll say is this… I have seen every episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ I know she is not doing something more important than this,” Rogen continued on stage.

“I’ve seen 100,000 hours of her. She’s never done something more important than this. This would be the climax of the show,” he added.

“What is she doing? I don’t know,” Rogen shaded the star, “She’s honestly… she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”