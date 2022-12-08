'Single' Khloe Kardashian says she can ‘vibe alone’ one year after Tristan Thompson scandal 

Khloe Kardashian said she can “vibe alone” in a cryptic message she dropped on her social media a year after Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.
Taking to Instagram story, the reality TV star shared a quote about being single and enjoying the “solitude.”
"One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the message read as per OK! Magazine. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."
"Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," another quote shared by Khloe read. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there."
Just two days prior to posting these quotes, Khloe shared an “advice for the day” with her 281 million followers that you can’t “make someone love you.”
This come a year after Khloe discovered that her ex-boyfriend fathered a child with Fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while still dating her.
