Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise underwater filming record with ‘Avatar 2’

Kate Winslet has beaten Tom Cruise's on-set record for holding breath underwater while filming Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The Titanic star, 47, managed to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes and 12 seconds during the shoot of Avatar 2.

Cruise had previously set the record for six minutes whilst filming an underwater stunt for his film, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

“It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” Winslet said while working in James Cameron directorial.

“That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it,” the Holiday actress said.

Winslet’s co-star Sigourney Weaver also revealed earlier this year the Avatar: The Way of Water cast trained with elite military divers in order to maximize the amount of time they could hold their breath underwater.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16 2022. The first Avatar film was released in 2009.

Avatar 3 will be released on December 20 2024!