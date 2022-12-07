King Charles sends hidden message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles has apparently sent a hidden message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid Netflix docuseries controversy.



In the message, the monarch seemingly tells the California-based couple that the royal family is united against any threat.

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted Buckingham Palace reception as Harry, Meghan received award in New York.

With reception, King Charles and the senior royals apparently shunned the Sussexes Netflix saga.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the king, shared stunning photos of the royals on official Twitter handle to show they are united.

The palace posted the pictures with a tweet: “The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, this evening hosted the Diplomatic Reception.

“Hosted annually at Buckingham Palace, the reception celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world.”



