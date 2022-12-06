George Clooney reflects on Amal’s parenting skills at Kennedy Center Honors

George Clooney and his wife Amal shared a glimpse from their adorable family life as they attended the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, on Sunday.
The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements. Speaking at the star-studded event, George candidly reflected on parenting their 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
George jokingly revealed that his wife’s witty humor has started to rub off on their little ones. "They have some jokes that they play, they're so filthy, I'm not even allowed to tell you," he said about his children's inappropriate sense of humor.
"Whose contribution do you think this is, in parenting?" the Lebanese-British lawyer, 44, asked as she attempted to credit her husband for the jokes. "My wife is filthy," the Ocean's Eleven actor quipped. "Filthy!"
"They have a language that they speak that we don't speak," Amal explained of her twins, while the award-winning actor chimed in with a laugh, "yeah, she speaks French, so they got me coming and going, I don't know what to do."
While walking the red carpet, George also aided Amal from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Amal was dressed in a red Valentino gown, which was paired with a matching clutch and cape.
George helped his wife untangling her long sartorial piece, before they posed for photos together.
