Georgina Rodriguez's sister calls Cristiano's girlfriend 'bad person'

Georgina Rodriguez's sister Patricia said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend is ‘ashamed’ of her ‘economic situation’.

During her appearance on the Telecinco program Socialite, Patricia said that the model makes fun of her.

"I have heard many rumours of this within the family. She is ashamed of me and laughs and rejoices at my current economic situation," she said.

Patricia said that her sister was a “bad person” before adding: “I am not a person who likes confrontation or getting angry with her. I think we have to talk about what happened and put an end to this situation.”

"At no time have I ever asked Georgina for money, the only thing I did was ask for help for my children," she shared.

"I don't want money, I just gave her the phone number of the school so that she could contact them so that she could help my children by buying the books for the course.

"I just asked for help and I'm still waiting,” Georgina’s sister further added.