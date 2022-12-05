Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bringing ‘shame’: ‘It’s a declaration of war’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to ‘throw away’ the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth.
Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made this admission online.
He shared these thoughts by referencing the second installment of the trailer and wrote, “As I’ve already said this is nothing short of a declaration of war - and the aim of destroying the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth II.”
Before concluding he even went as far as to wish ‘shame’ on the couple and claimed, “Shame on them!” as well as urged King Charles to “Strip them of their titles now!”
Katie Holmes steps out with daughter for a casual dinner
Senior royals are said to keep their 'business as usual approach' ahead of Netflix docu-series
Billie Eilish has already started Christmas shopping for new beau Jesse Rutherford, source
Kate Winslet reunites with 'Titanic' director after sharing that she was left 'traumatized' filming the 1997 movie
Kim Kardashian sparks reaction after she stepped out in crop top featuring her natural stomach
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a basketball game on the first day of their US tour last week