Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bringing ‘shame’: ‘It’s a declaration of war’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to ‘throw away’ the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made this admission online.

He shared these thoughts by referencing the second installment of the trailer and wrote, “As I’ve already said this is nothing short of a declaration of war - and the aim of destroying the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Before concluding he even went as far as to wish ‘shame’ on the couple and claimed, “Shame on them!” as well as urged King Charles to “Strip them of their titles now!”



