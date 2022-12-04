Prince Harry ‘testing Netflix’s patience’: ‘Slow and uncooperative'

File Footage

Prince Harry’s bromance with Netflix has reportedly turned to ashes in light of their ‘slow and uncooperative’ over the docuseries.



Royal journalist and author Alison Boshoff issued this allegation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

Boshoff began by saying, “One source familiar with the dramas behind the scenes say 'nothing will be the quite same after it' — not least Harry's once-warm relationship with Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos.”

“Sources say that bromance is in ashes after two years of building tension over the what, how and when of the Sussexes' 'tell-all’.”

“One huge cause of rows was the fact Netflix had paid top dollar (and beyond) for the couple, and then found their stars apparently 'slow' and 'uncooperative'.”

“Particular fury was unleashed when the couple apparently wanted to delay the painstakingly edited show yet again after the Queen's death in September.”