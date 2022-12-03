Kim Kardashian appears unfazed by cheating allegations from Kanye West

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian is not letting the cheating allegation from Kanye West get the best of her as the reality star looked relaxed in Miami with her sister Khloe Kardashian.



The reality stars, joined by pal Jonathan Cheban, arrived at an exclusive party on Friday night.

She rocked a tiny top and paired it with edgy black leather pants as the model flaunted her tiny waist.

The mother-of-four completed her look with black pointed-toe boots while she kept her ‘honey’ tone tresses loose.

Adding a dramatic touch to her look, Kim wore large black shades and wore nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Khloe wore a body-fitted black suit tucked into green camouflage pants.

The girl's night out comes amidst the massive buzz created by the Donda 2 hitmaker. He tweeted: “Let's break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

Before the interview, Kanye said in an interview: “I see good things about Hitler... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”