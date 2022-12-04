Netflix 'Stranger Things' finale season filming to begins in 2023

Netflix upcoming fifth and final season of series Stranger Things production is expected to start in next year.

The fourth season of popular sci-fi series debuted on Netflix on May 27, 2022 and the fans are desperately waiting for its fifth season.

Stranger Things upcoming final season is most likely to start filming in May 2023. In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the star on the series David Harbour revealed, “I think we’ll [shoot] next year."

"They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year. But I think that’s the plan. So, it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record,"he added.

One of the most anticipated series of the platform will continue filming in Atlanta, Georgia as per prior seasons.

The creator of the show Duffer Brothers talked about the plot of the series and explained that "There are still many more exciting stories to be told in Stranger Things, including fresh mysteries, new quests, and fresh surprising heroes."