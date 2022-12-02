Victoria Beckham makes jaws drop with stunning snaps in smokey eye makeup

She always looks gorgeous in every look.

And a night out with her girlfriends was the best day to look exactly that as Victoria Beckham showed off how she created her 'sexy eye makeup look.

The former Spice Girl, 48, looked stunning as ever as she insisted that her husband David Beckham, 47, can't keep his hands off her when looking this way.

Speaking to her 30.3 million followers on Instagram, the businesswoman showcased a new product from her own brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

'Now I am about to go out with some girlfriends and tonight I am using our new smoky quartz dual kajal liner,' she told fans.

'And I love this colour, if you are a fan of our dual eyeliners then you need to add this to your collection. I don't think these liners could get any better!

'I'm so enjoying getting in the lab and working on new colours for you - the formula is amazing. I love how it lasts and I cannot wait for you to try this new addition - smoky quartz.'

Victoria, who is mother to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham, looked typically chic in her black knitted jumper with a wavy neckline and crochet detailing.

She wore her brunette tresses in a beachy wave, and her blonde balayage highlights brightened up her look.

The fashion designer's warm brown smokey eyes complimented her flawless face makeup, and she added a soft pink colour to her lips.

Victoria’s post comes amid rumours that she is taking a lot of stress because of her husband David Beckham who landed in controversy due to his ambassadorship role in the Qatar World Cup.



