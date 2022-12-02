Princess Anne, Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles III as per ne law

The Counsellors of State Bill passed all its Commons stages and is now set to become law. It allows Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles at official engagements.
However, Prince Harry and Princes Andrew remain on the list of stand-ins, even though both have stepped down as working royals. But, the Dukes are said to be effectively out.
The Prince of Wales, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Princess Beatrice are the other counsellors of state. The legislation has been fast-tracked and cleared the Commons earlier on Thursday with MPs giving it a series of unopposed readings.
The King, the Queen Consort and Prince William are all expected to undertake overseas trips in the next 12 months- and without these additions, it was feared there could be a lack of available stand-ins for the monarch.
