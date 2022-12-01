Will Smith makes red carpet return months after Oscar slapgate

Will Smith has finally stepped into the spotlight after flying under the radar for eight months since his infamous Oscar appearance.

The 54-year-old actor on Wednesday arrived at the star-studded premiere of his movie Emancipation in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett and children Trey, Willow, and Jaden, Will cut a stylish figure in a three-piece maroon suit which he paired with a pale pink button-up shirt.

The King Richard star recently kicked off his “apology tour” where he aimed to shed his 'dad bod' and get into the 'best shape' of his life.

Will also kept his arms locked with Jada throughout the evening as the couple’s relationship became a hot topic since Oscars 2022.

Talking about his film, Will told The Hollywood Reporter: “When I took this film, I envisioned the potential service it could be to modern social conversation. I thought it would be a necessary reminder of some of the roads we had gone down as a country in the past to potentially avert any of those similar paths.”

“To have a movie like this in this time for me, and even this time in my life, is poetic perfection,” he added.