Adele gives hilarious reaction to fan using filter, ‘what have you done to my face?’

Adele was surprised to see a fan using beauty filter on her face while taking a selfie with her during Las Vegas residency this weekend.

The Grammy winning singer was spooked to see her face changed by a filter during the close-up video.

Adele’s hilarious reaction went viral on the internet as the clip shows the English singer in absolute bits when her face is changed by a fan’s phone filter.

In the clip, the Easy On Me singer was seen leaning in to grin at the camera alongside an emotional fan, but her smile quickly turned to shock as she claimed, “What have you done to my face?!”

“Woah! Girl, get that filter off my face,” Adele said while moving away from the camera. She added, “Why do you use filters like that? We don’t look like that darling.”

“I know,” the woman responded sadly, and turned off the filter after which, the singer gave a smile at the camera once again.

A later clip showed the fan bursting into tears while Adele gave her a hug and urged her, “Don’t cry!”

Meanwhile, Adele has received immense love and praise for her current residency in Vegas. Both critics and fans have been left massively impressed by the unique shows.