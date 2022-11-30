Internet back to normal in Pakistan, fault fixed: PTA

An underwater submarine cable. — Twitter/File

Internet services are back to normal across Pakistan as the submarine cable cut has been fixed, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared in an update on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's internet users faced problems in network connectivity as a result of a dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5, an optical fibre submarine communications cable.



The fault, however, has now been repaired and internet services are operational "as per normal routine”, according to PTA.

"Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported," PTA had reported on Twitter Tuesday night.

However, the telecommunications body said Wednesday morning that fault had been repaired at 2am.

Meanwhile, NetBlocks — a global internet monitor — had tweeted that the internet disruption had impacted multiple countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.





