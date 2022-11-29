Submarine cable fault disrupts internet services in Pakistan

A representational image of no internet sign. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Internet services faced disruptions across the country on Tuesday after the submarine cable system developed a fault, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed.

“Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported," the PTA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made.



"Work is underway to remove the fault," he added.

Meanwhile, NetBlocks — a global internet monitor — tweeted that the internet disruption has impacted multiple countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.





