Ranbir Kapoor to get Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor will be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi Arabia.
The Barfi made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sawariya and now comes among India’s top talents. He belongs to the most talented and legendary family of the Bollywood film industry.
Apart from receiving the award, he will be making his appearance at Vox cinemas Red Sea Mall on December 7 where he will be discussing his professional journey onstage.
Along with Ranbir, Labanese writer-director/ actor Nadine Labaki will also be honoured at the festival which is all set to take place from December 1-10 in Jeddah.
In a statement, Mohammed Al Turki Red Sea fest CEO revealed why Ranbir and Nadine were an ideal choice to present the Honorary Award. He stated: “Nadine Labaki and Ranbir Kapoor are two remarkable talents in the film industry. We are honored to be partnering with Variety to recognise their huge talent and contribution to the industry, and to be hosting ‘In Conversation’ events with each of them to hear about their past success and hopes for the future. Each a unique storyteller, we look forward to welcoming them to Jeddah, reports IndiaToday.”
