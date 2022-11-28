Polls only on dissolved assembly seats: ECP

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistan's election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday dispelled PTI's perception of an early election in case of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, saying that polls will be held only for the dissolved assembly seats.

The clarification from ECP came as a response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's decision of quitting all assemblies in a bid to force an early election.

Khan had said while addressing a public meeting from his chair on Murree Road that he had consulted his chief ministers and would hold more meetings with the PTI parliamentary parties on the decision to quit assemblies.

“Instead of destruction and ransacking, we have decided to quit assemblies and escape a corrupt system, wherein the powerful and billionaires get their cases written off and the poor rot in jail. I ask those who give them NROs, don’t they have fear of Allah, as they keep on doing such great injustice,” he had added.

The announcement from the PTI chief surprised his rivals who are now mulling over plans to thwart his strategy of dissolving KP and Punjab assemblies where his party is ruling.

In a statement Monday, an ECP spokesperson said that the Commission is bound to hold elections in 60 days in case a seat falls vacant.

The official said that an election on a National Assembly seat costs Rs80 to Rs100 million, while the estimated expenditure of an election on a provincial assembly seat is Rs60 to 70 million.

“In case of dissolution of an assembly, elections will be held only for the respective assembly seat,” the spokesperson said.