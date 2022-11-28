Calvin Harris addresses rumours about an 'unreleased' Rita Ora album from 2014

Calvin Harris addressed rumours about an 'unreleased' Rita Ora album from 2014

Calvin Harris responded to the age-old drama that happened between him and his ex-girlfriend Rita Ora over an ‘unreleased album.’

Writer George Griffiths asserted via Twitter on Saturday, November 26, that Rita Ora could have been “one of the biggest pop stars” if her Harris-produced record wasn’t “torpedoed” before its release, via Us Weekly.

The music producer then quickly addressed the whole situation clearing the air from his end.

“Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn’t good [sic]”

To which Griffiths responded, “!!! was always sad to think there was lost material bc imo i will never let you down is *the* best pop song of the 2010s, you both did that, ty for clearing up tho king x” [sic]

For the unversed, in 2014, Rita and Calvin, who started dating in May 2013, collaborated on a hit song together called I Will Never Let You Down. However, the pair broke things off a few months later, as Calvin announced the break up via a tweet.

Rumours quickly started that Harris had pulled a number of songs from Ora’s second album after their split.

A month after the split, the British singer was supposed to perform her single I Will Never Let You Down but her DJ/producer ex-boyfriend did not approve the rights to perform at the Teen Choice Awards. Ora opened up about her performance during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, confirming that Harris had forced her to cancel her set for the award ceremony, via MTV news.

According to BuzzFeed, the following year, Rita told outlets that her second album was delayed after "a breakup" led her to pursue a "darker" sound. A few months later, she sued Jay-Z's Roc Nation — aka the label she initially had a record deal with — for release from her contract after she accused the label of "neglect."

In a recent interview with Louis Theroux, Ora explained why she didn't release more music under Roc Nation. "I don’t know. I was recording for two or three years straight. There was a whole moment that was about to happen, I recorded a music video and they scrapped it. I felt really disappointed like I’d let them down."

