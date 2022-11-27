Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes ‘top choice’ to play the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly become the top preference for the bosses to play the next James Bond as he might replace Daniel Craig in this iconic role.
The actor, 32, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a secret screen test audition at Pinewood Studios, where many of the franchise's films have been filmed.
A source told The Sun: 'Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.'
Aaron, who is married to Fifty Shades Of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, has starred in the Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla.
He started out in the 2001 series Armadillo before featuring in The Bill and Casualty and securing his big break in the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy.
It follows reports that Idris Elba walked away from 'years of talks' with movie bosses to become the next James Bond, paving the way for a new 007.
